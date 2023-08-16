City of Beloit extends season for Krueger Pool

BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit announced Wednesday that the season for Krueger Pool will extend through August 27.

Typically, the pool closes mid-August.

The pool will be closed:

Wednesday, August 16

Thursday, August 24

Saturday, August 26

Check Beloit Recreation's website for updated pool hours.

Krueger pool is located at 1700 Hackett Street in Beloit.

Due to the pool being closed on Wednesday, August 16, the City of Beloit's summer playground program with transportation to the pool will be postponed to Friday, August 18.

Call 608-364-2890 to register for the program by Thursday, August 17.

Transportation is free and admission is only $2 through the summer playground program which is open to City of Beloit residents only.