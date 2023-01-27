City of Beloit declares a snow emergency

BELOIT — The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 through 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29.
During this time period, vehicles are not allowed to park or stand on city streets, according to a Beloit city ordinance.
Residents should move this vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot.
The Beloit Police Department will ticket and/or tow away any motor vehicle, trailer, or semitrailer at the owner's expense if found in violation of the snow emergency declaration.
Residents are also reminded to take trash and recycling carts from the street.
The following locations are designated emergency parking:
- Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot
- Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot
- Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot
- Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs
- Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot
- Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs
- Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.
- Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs
- Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs
Residents are encouraged to stay home and only travel if necessary.
Residents can register for email or text alerts on snow emergencies at beloitwi.gov/snow.