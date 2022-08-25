Why Envy Boutique: City Market Coverage

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- City market is less than 24 hours away, but for one boutique that means a chance to give kids in the community a fashion upgrade and gain exposure.
Eight years ago, "Why Envy" boutique started with the help of her daughter in San Diego and with constant moving around due to her husband being in the army, when she settled in Rockford she began showcasing her work at city market.
Six years later as a vendor she is seeing double the amount of support from the community and faithful out of state customers.
"Now at the market when I first started at the market as far as growth, I had my one tent that is a 10 by 10 and now I have grown to the 10 by 20 tent," said co-owner Shantinee Cross.
"I made my decision, as the shutdown, as far as COVID, that the size of my booth was too small for all the inventory and items that I do carry, so we did expand."
Don't forget to stop by her tent tomorrow at city market from 4pm to 8:30pm - you can also check out Why Envy Boutique on her website and use the code NEWS 13 to get 10% off all items in the store from now until September 3-th.