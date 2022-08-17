Rockford Public Library Bus makes a stop at Rockford's City Market this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meet us at the Market on August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.!
There will be live music from Hip Pocket on the Main Stage and The Shoes on the Acoustic Stage.
The Rockford Public Library Bus will be back in our Rotating Activity Space on State Street. Bring the family, hop on board, and find a new book.
70 local vendors will line State Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion and inside our Rockford City Market building.
Attendees will be able to shop a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, t-shirts, and much more.