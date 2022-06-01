Rockford City Market Week 3

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week at City Market locals can expect 70 local vendors, live music from The Grand Groove Hotel and Mike Lynch, kids activities and more!
They will have vendors lining State St, Water St., Market St., underneath the Pavilion, and inside our Rockford City Market building. Locals will be able to find a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, t-shirts, and much more.
Join Mercyhealth Cancer Center at the Rockford City Market this Friday night from 4:00-8:30 pm! Information regarding cancer care services and new physicians will be available. Learn more about cancer risk factors and guidelines for screening. Located at the corner of Market and Water Street, Mercyhealth is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of the Rockford City Market.
For more information visit the City Market website here: http://www.rockfordcitymarket.com/