Rockford City Market features Rock Valley College's Tech Bus this week

ROCKFORD -- Meet us at the Market on July 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
70 local vendors will line State Street, Water Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside the Rockford City Market Building.
Visitors will be able to find a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, t-shirts and more.
There will be live music from The Lone Canary on the Main Stage and Suzy Schwartz on our Acoustic Stage.
Rock Valley College's Tech Bus will also be visiting on State Street in the Market's rotating Activity Space.
For more information:
The 2022 music schedule can be found here.
The 2022 vendor list can be found here.
A 2022 map can be found here.