Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Downtown Rockford Sees an Increase of Black Owned Businesses

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- You may have visited downtown Rockford for the restaurants ,but as you cross the river to Rockford's west side some might say there are fewer options.

But as a black owned business gets ready to open -- vistors can expect more options and diversity to downtown rockford.

Businesses downtown are proof that you can still shine even on the west side, even as an entrepreneur.

President and founder, Think Big, Duntai L. Mathews, said the west side is up and coming.

"You don't have to go across the river to make money you can do it on this side of the river and still have the same results."

Think big, an organization geared to building confidence in operating, sustaining or starting a minority owned business worked with an upcoming restaurant T-N-T funnel cakes which gained popularity at rockford's city market.

"City market has been awesome with getting us started, getting us set up, and finding our location," says owner Ashley Washington.

"Getting us on the corner of Market and Walman Street is awesome plus it's easy for everyone to find us right down there."

While Washington takes business classes hosted by think big, owner of Ripe Life, a smoothie business around the corner opened almost a year ago says he can benefit from this organization too.

"I think now is the time for me to start branching out and push things to the next level, then I'll be able to handle it now," said Jamar Luster. 

in the coming years these businesses will have a future worth bragging about in west downtown Rockford.

