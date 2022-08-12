Downtown Rockford Sees an Increase of Black Owned Businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- You may have visited downtown Rockford for the restaurants ,but as you cross the river to Rockford's west side some might say there are fewer options.
But as a black owned business gets ready to open -- vistors can expect more options and diversity to downtown rockford.
Businesses downtown are proof that you can still shine even on the west side, even as an entrepreneur.
President and founder, Think Big, Duntai L. Mathews, said the west side is up and coming.
"You don't have to go across the river to make money you can do it on this side of the river and still have the same results."
Think big, an organization geared to building confidence in operating, sustaining or starting a minority owned business worked with an upcoming restaurant T-N-T funnel cakes which gained popularity at rockford's city market.
"City market has been awesome with getting us started, getting us set up, and finding our location," says owner Ashley Washington.
"Getting us on the corner of Market and Walman Street is awesome plus it's easy for everyone to find us right down there."
While Washington takes business classes hosted by think big, owner of Ripe Life, a smoothie business around the corner opened almost a year ago says he can benefit from this organization too.
"I think now is the time for me to start branching out and push things to the next level, then I'll be able to handle it now," said Jamar Luster.
in the coming years these businesses will have a future worth bragging about in west downtown Rockford.