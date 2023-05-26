Catching up at City Market - Mya Davidson

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, we'll be catching up with athletes from around the area at Rockford City Market. It's a chance to have a relaxed conversation to find out what they've been up to after leaving the area.
This week, we're catching up with Mya Davidson, the former Harlem High School basketball standout who played last season at Lindenwood University. This coming season she's planning on making the move to Three Rivers Community College, where she hopes to help lead them to a national championship.
Check out our Catching up at City Market segment with Mya Davidson to hear more from the hooper.