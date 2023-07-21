Catching Up at City Market - Molly Henderson

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, we'll be catching up with athletes from around the area at Rockford City Market. It's a chance to have a relaxed conversation to find out what they've been up to after leaving the area.
This week, we're catching up with Molly Henderson, a Rockford Christian grad who is coming off a strong freshman hockey season at Lindenwood University. She tallied three goals and five assists her freshman year, earning two CHA Rookie of the Week honors throughout the season.
Henderson came up through the Rockford Park District's hockey programs, before playing for the Chicago Mission for a few years. Henderson will help put on the park district's Girls Hockey Camp July 31-Aug. 4. Henderson, along with other former RPD hockey standouts Lily Martinson, Hannah Alt and Jordan Stewart, will teach girls from 5-18 and help hone their hockey fundamentals.
Tune into 13 News at 6 for our Catching Up at City Market segment to hear from Molly Henderson.