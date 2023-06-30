Catching up at City Market - McKaela Schmelzer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, we'll be catching up with athletes from around the area at Rockford City Market. It's a chance to have a relaxed conversation to find out what they've been up to after leaving the area.
This week, we're catching up with McKaela Schmelzer, one of the best multi-sport athletes to come out of the area. Schmelzer played NCAA Division I soccer and basketball at UW-Milwaukee, and after a stellar career with the Lady Panthers, she played professional soccer in Greece last year. Schmelzer can't give up the multi-sport life just yet, as she recently agreed to play for the Rockford Lightning, a new incarnation of the Lightning moniker that will serve as a semi-pro team for women.
