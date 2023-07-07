Catching Up at City Market - Katie and Kara Erdmann

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, we'll be catching up with athletes from around the area at Rockford City Market. It's a chance to have a relaxed conversation to find out what they've been up to after leaving the area.
This week, we're catching up with Katie and Kara Erdmann, a pair of standout volleyball sisters from Forreston who both play NCAA Division I volleyball. Older sister Katie Erdmann is transferring to NIU for her final season of college volleyball. She played two years at Southern Miss after graduating from Forreston, then played two years at Division II Florida Tech before deciding to return closer to home for her final go-round on the volleyball court.
Younger sister Kara Erdmann is coming off a solid freshman season at UW-Milwaukee. She finished third on the team with 228 digs, including a career-high 28 in a Horizon League Tournament game. She was also fourth on the team with 42 assists last season, as she looks to help the Lady Panthers make a jump up from their .500 record in conference play last year.
Katie and Kara got to play one season together in high school, now they support one another from afar as they continue to play volleyball at a high level.
Check out our Catching Up at City Market segment on 13 News at 6 to hear from the Erdmann sisters.