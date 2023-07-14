 Skip to main content
Catching Up at City Market - Brinley and Cortlyn Hefty

Cortlyn Hefty

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, we'll be catching up with athletes from around the area at Rockford City Market. It's a chance to have a relaxed conversation to find out what they've been up to after leaving the area. 

This week, we're catching up with sisters Brinley and Cortlyn Hefty, a couple of soccer standouts from Belvidere North. The pair helped the Rockford Raptors U23 team win the State Cup championship, with Cortlyn coming up with a couple of big games in the semifinals and finals to help on the offensive side. Brinley just finished her college career at Purdue-Northwest, where she earned Honorable Mention All-GLIAC this past season. Cortlyn was one of the top goal scorers in the NIC-10 this past season, and is keeping it up with the Raptors in the summer, playing on a team with a good number of college players. 

Check out our Catching Up at City Market segment on 13 News at 6 to hear from the Hefty sisters.

