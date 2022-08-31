Businesses on the West Side of Rockford River Impacted By City Market

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- More than 70 local vendors will gather around north water street this Friday in Rockford, but for some downtown businesses west of the river this is a plays a major factor in seeing more customers come into the store.
Restaurants in the surrounding area have benefited from the market in positive ways, including one Asian fusion establishment, Octane.
"It helps us after city market is on its way to closing so we start getting busy around 7:30 in the afternoon." said owner, Patrick Alberto.
A rooftop bar at the embassy suites hotel downtown also considers the barricades to be beneficial.
Director of Sales, Kelly Plath says nothing has changed in terms of people wanting to come visit the restaurant.
"The roads have not impacted our customer base at all, we have just seen growth this summer, which is fantastic to see."
But for companies on the west side of the river lack of inclusiveness is the biggest issue.
Alberto says that more promotion and communication between businesses is needed starting with a stronger river district association in order for change to happen.
"We just need a better organization that promotes all the businesses, I think that is the only thing that is lacking, so if there is no events then we have no track.
Alberto has reached out to the mayor to set up meetings on ways to find solutions to more inclusiveness during city market.
Ripelife, a smoothie restaurant on the other side of Octane, experiences the same thing. Jamar Luster, owner, said one way to to include more places in the area is the widen the gates.
"They could change the footprint of city market, like maybe spread the barricades in the area larger so that it encompasses more businesses."
Luster also made efforts to contact Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and make plans that will increase foot traffic.
I talked to them about getting more events on this side of the river throughout the course of the year, so that when we have bigger things like stroll on state coming up people will have in their mindset that there is action on this side of the river too, he said.
This is important because as of right now this west side of the river is pretty dead in terms of foot traffic."
13 News reached out to city market officials but they were unable to speak at this time.
In the future, both owners plan to meet with officials to coordinate a plan that makes all businesses no matter what side of the river they are on to feel included.