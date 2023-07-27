City Market vendors prepare to beat the heat tomorrow

ROCKFORD — Tomorrow marks week eleven of the Rockford City Market. And with searing temperatures in the forecast all week long, vendors are planning out how they're going to stay cool while serving customers.
The Olive Branch food truck has been at City Market all summer long, and they've got a plan in place to ensure that they're protected from the heat tomorrow.
"We take a lot of frequent breaks, so be patient when you come to visit," said Co-Owner Michele Christidis. "It's really important because on the truck it's about 20-30 degrees hotter than it is outside. But we have fans, and we hydrate a lot."
In addition to City Market, the Olive Branch is open for lunch on Thursdays at Mulberry and Main Street in Rockford. They also hope to open a brick-and-mortar location in Beloit early next year.
Co-Owner of TNT Funnel Cakes Ashley Washington says that they plan to wear light colored clothing and shorts at tomorrow's city market- and stay hydrated at all times.
And with the market season halfway over, Washington also reflects on the impact that City Market has had on business.
"More people are coming in during the week to see what else we have," said Washington. "We only offer a limited number of flavors at the City Market. We do that on purpose because we want people to come into the store because we offer so much more in the store than we can out of a tent downtown."
You can catch TNT Funnel Cakes every Friday at City Market until September 1st. They are also open at their location on West State Street from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. Tuesdays through Saturdays.