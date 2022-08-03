 Skip to main content
City Market to feature ax throwing, Jon Bon Stamos this week

Cloudy weather not stopping people attending City Market

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meet at the Market on August 5th from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m.!

This week, there will be live music from Jon Bon Stamos on the Main Stage and Mike Kelly on the Acoustic Stage.

Ax throwing from Big Timber Ax Throwing will be in the rotating activity space on State Street.

There will be 70 local vendors lining State Street, Water Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside the Rockford City Market Building.

Vendors will be selling a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, t-shirts and much more.

