City Market to celebrate National Farmers Market week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meet us at the Market on Friday, August 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate National Farmers Market Week!
City Market is celebrating our local farmers with vendor highlights on social media, a fun produce-themed photobooth, free stickers and temporary tattoos at the Info Booth, and more.
Live music from Fred & Ginger will also be featured on the Main Stage as well as Andrew Robinson on the Acoustic Stage.
70 local vendors will line State Street, Water Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside our Rockford City Market building.
Attendees will be able to find a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, t-shirts and much more.
The 2022 Map can be found at: http://www.rockfordcitymarket.com/map