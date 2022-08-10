 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

City Market to celebrate National Farmers Market week

Farmer driving a tractor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meet us at the Market on Friday, August 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate National Farmers Market Week!

City Market is celebrating our local farmers with vendor highlights on social media, a fun produce-themed photobooth, free stickers and temporary tattoos at the Info Booth, and more.

Live music from Fred & Ginger will also be featured on the Main Stage as well as Andrew Robinson on the Acoustic Stage.

70 local vendors will line State Street, Water Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside our Rockford City Market building. 

Attendees will be able to find a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, t-shirts and much more.

The 2022 Map can be found at: http://www.rockfordcitymarket.com/map

