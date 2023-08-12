City First Church provides resources to students in need preparing for school.

ROCKFORD — City First Church hosts a back-to-school block party for the Rockford community.
The church handed out everything from groceries to school supplies, backpacks, and hygiene products. Kids also had the opportunity to get free haircuts.
The Rockford Public Library mobile library and crusader community health were also part of the event.
City First Church's young adult pastor Cameron Henderson strives to help those families in need.
"As a church, we want to meet people's spiritual needs. We also want to meet their tangible needs. Our community has some pretty serious real tangible needs. Thankfully, by the grace of God, we have the resources to help them out,” said Henderson.
City First Church is on spring creek road in Rockford. Service begins at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings.