City First Church holds Easter egg helicopter drop

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local church had an exciting and unique way of bringing kids outside for Easter celebrations.
City First Church in Rockford hosted hundreds of kids for their Easter egg hunt Saturday, but when they got there, there were no eggs to be found.
That's when a helicopter dropped over 8,000 Easter eggs for the kids to rush and find.
Kids could also get in on a "glow party" where there were even more games and giveaways, including a hoverboard and a Nintendo Switch.
Cam Henderson, Pastor at City First Church, says it was a meaningful sight to see.
"The kids were super excited. You saw them seeing friends and classmates waving at each other when they were coming out," Henderson says. "It was really awesome and I'm really glad we got to put it on and literally be at the center of it because seeing the kids run out, it was a rush I won't forget. It was amazing."
For Easter Sunday, the church will have a petting zoo along with Easter services.