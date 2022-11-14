Cities, snow removal companies prepare for winter weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The roads are clean and dry for now. By the morning, that could change, with the season's first accumulating snowfall in the forecast.
Crimson Valley does landscaping work most of the year, then focuses on snow removal in the winter.
"The hard thing is after this [snow] the weather is going to be nice again so we have to go finish our [landscaping] jobs," Crimson Valley owner Mike Sanders said. "We have to take apart all of our trucks, the plows, the safety lights, the salt spreaders, get our skid loaders back onto job sites and ready to go. I think sometimes that's frustrating for our crews."
The challenging part for early snowfalls is determining if it will stick to the roads.
"This time of year can be tricky," said Mitch Leatherby, the City of Rockford's street and transportation superintendent. "The ground is not frozen so you don't really know if it's going to accumulate on the roads or not."
When Sanders first started Crimson Valley, winter time was not in the plans.
"My plan was when we first started this, we wouldn't do snow removal because it's very hard on the guys," Sanders said.
He estimates his workers put in 15-24 hours during an average snowfall. A lot of time they have to work with little sleep as well. Now that we're into mid-November, the mentality for everyone is switching into winter mode.
"It does make it tough," Leatherby said. "But those 70 degree days that we have in November are bonuses. We know that's not going to hang on forever. We know that reality is right around the corner."
Cities and snow removal companies are trying to make sure we're all ready for that reality.