Circuit Judge Joseph G. McGraw announces July retirement

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On May 3, Circuit Judge Joseph G. McGraw announced his retirement effective July 5, 2023.
Judge McGraw was appointed as a Circuit Judge by the Illinois Supreme Court in January 2022 and was elected to his position in November 2022.
He also served as Chief Judge of the Seventeenth Judicial Court from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2017.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the 17th Circuit and the State of Illinois as a Circuit Judge for twenty-one and a half years,” said Judge McGraw. “My consuming passion has always been to render justice, individualized justice, one case at a time. Although this chapter is concluding, I look forward to serving in a new way in the future, as God directs.”
John S. Lowry, Chief Judge of the 17th Judicial Circuit, commented, “Judge McGraw served with distinction as a leader, mentor and educator in the 17th Circuit and State of Illinois court system. His abundant wisdom, keen insights and dynamic personality will be deeply missed. I am grateful to call Judge McGraw my friend and colleague.”
Judge Joseph G. McGraw graduated from the University of Illinois and Northern Illinois University College of Law. He was the Presiding Judge in Boone County from 2002 to 2003.