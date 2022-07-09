Circle of Wellness series continues Saturday to raise awareness about staying healthy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local businesses were reaching out to the Rockford community Saturday, looking to raise awareness about how they can keep a healthy lifestyle.
The Rockford Wellness Society continued their Circle of Wellness series Saturday, hosting diabetes workshops to help the community learn more about it and what it entails.
Hope Fellowship Church hosted the event Saturday, partnering with Oak Street Health and other local healthcare providers to help the community learn more not only about their health, but services that are available to keep their health in check.
Shawanda Cole, Health Ministry Event Coordinator, says they hope to encourage everyone in the community to take their health seriously.
"We want to reach out to them and make sure that they are aware of the health services that are available," Cole says. "Also to let them know that just because they have low income or they are homeless, they are not excluded from having those health services."
The church hopes to continue reaching out to the community with workshops like Saturday's in the coming months.