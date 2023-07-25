 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 105
expected. Highest values away from the lake in Lake and Porter
counties.

* WHERE...In Illinois, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kendall,
Southern Cook, Northern Will and Eastern Will Counties. In
Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cicero man sentenced in Rockford to 10 years in prison for fentanyl charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A federal judge in Rockford has sentenced 46-year-old Cicero resident Ruben Estrada to ten years in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

Estrada was sentenced July 20 by U.S. District Judge Philip Reinhard.

Estrada pleaded guilty in early 2023 to "conspiring to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute."

In September 2021, Estrada made a deal with another person to sell a kilogram of heroin.

On October 28, 2021, Estrada met with 31-year-old Hickory Hills resident Rasheed Othman in the Chicagoland area, which Othman gave Estrada what the two thought was heroin but was actually a kilogram of fentanyl.

While on his way to deliver the controlled substance to other people, Estrada was stopped by Kane County Sheriff's deputies, who took the fentanyl.

Othman was sentenced in 2022 to 15 years in federal prison for his role in the incident and for having a firearm for use in drug trafficking activities.

