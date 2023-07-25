Cicero man sentenced in Rockford to 10 years in prison for fentanyl charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A federal judge in Rockford has sentenced 46-year-old Cicero resident Ruben Estrada to ten years in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

Estrada was sentenced July 20 by U.S. District Judge Philip Reinhard.

Estrada pleaded guilty in early 2023 to "conspiring to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute."

In September 2021, Estrada made a deal with another person to sell a kilogram of heroin.

On October 28, 2021, Estrada met with 31-year-old Hickory Hills resident Rasheed Othman in the Chicagoland area, which Othman gave Estrada what the two thought was heroin but was actually a kilogram of fentanyl.

While on his way to deliver the controlled substance to other people, Estrada was stopped by Kane County Sheriff's deputies, who took the fentanyl.

Othman was sentenced in 2022 to 15 years in federal prison for his role in the incident and for having a firearm for use in drug trafficking activities.