Church in Roscoe provides clothing for people in need

ROSCOE — During the Roscoe Fall Festival, the First Congregational Community Church of Roscoe hosts a clothing giveaway.

The clothing items come from members of the church and the Roscoe community.

Items left over are given to shelters, including Carpenters Place and the Rockford Rescue Mission.

Pastor Lisa Abb says the church is happy to give back to the community.

"This is a small community, it's been hit hard since COVID-19. It is important to us to have relationships that have been fractured. This is our way of saying we're still here. We are still serving you,” said Abb.