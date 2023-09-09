 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Church in Roscoe provides clothing for people in need

  • Updated
  • 0
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY

ROSCOE — During the Roscoe Fall Festival, the First Congregational Community Church of Roscoe hosts a clothing giveaway.

The clothing items come from members of the church and the Roscoe community.

Download our News and Weather apps on iOS, Android, Alexa, and TV

Items left over are given to shelters, including Carpenters Place and the Rockford Rescue Mission.

Pastor Lisa Abb says the church is happy to give back to the community.

"This is a small community, it's been hit hard since COVID-19. It is important to us to have relationships that have been fractured. This is our way of saying we're still here. We are still serving you,” said Abb.

Get the latest breaking news, headlines, weather, and special offers delivered right to your mailbox!

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Recommended for you