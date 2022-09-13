Chrysler to end production of 300 Sedan after 2023

DETROIT — Chrysler is ending the production of their 300 Sedan model after rolling out a limited edition V-8 model.
NBC Chicago reports that the carmaker will only make 2,000 of the cars for the U.S. and 200 for Canada.
The company unveiled the car Tuesday night during the Detroit auto show.
Production of the 300 will end next year after the 2023 model year, says Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler.
NBC Chicago reports that Chrysler "resurrected" the 300 as a new model in 2005 after being first introduced in 1955.
The Chrysler company declined to comment on what is expected to replace the 300 Sedan, but NBC Chicago reports that an all-electric performance car was shown as a concept by the company.