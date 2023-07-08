Christmas in July gives vendors a chance to showcase their festive products

PECATONICA, Ill. — A Christmas in July event was hosted today at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds, giving vendors from all over the area a chance to showcase their festive products and talk with potential customers.
A wide variety of items were on display all under one roof in buildings two and three at the fairgrounds. Among the goods were homemade ornaments, household decorations and other unique holiday displays. The event was created in an attempt to bring some Christmas cheer to the summer months.
For one vendor, it was also a chance to showcase her hand-crafted gnomes to potential customers.
"My mother and my father help me," said owner of Gnomes For All Occasions Lorrie Vargas. "We do all our own pouring, then we fire them in the kiln, and we do all kind of painting, and so does my mom. My mother is the one who taught me, so it's a family tradition to do this. I'm trying to teach my grandkids."
If you want to check them out, Gnomes For All Occasions is open six days a week at 1940 North State Street in Belvidere. You can also check out their Facebook page for more information and photos of the products: Gnomes for all Occasions | Belvidere IL | Facebook.
For more information on summer events happening at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds, you can visit Winnebago County Fairgrounds – Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Pecatonica, IL.