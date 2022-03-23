Christian organization helps Ukrainian refugees

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- A local organization is helping refugees escape from Ukraine to Romania.
Envision Europa, helped raise funds to help five foster families leave everything they knew behind them, and start a new life in Romania.
The organization supports pastors and churches in Eastern Europe, particularly Romania and Ukraine. They focus on planning mission trips to help ministries get established.
With the war in Russia and Ukraine, the organization has been provided warm shelter, clothing, and food to families in need.
One of the families that the organization has helped, says they are grateful for Envision Europa and can now focus on focus on living a more normal life.
The organizations director, Brenda Warren has traveled to Romania several times, to ensure the families that they organization has helped, are safe.
"One of the families there just gave birth just a couple of days ago, and so I am taking baby clothes, and I have like a baby carriers to take for some of the moms and that mom, and just few little trinkets for the kids just to have some fun things for them,” Warren said.
The organization is still in need of donations to help further assist families that have fled from Ukraine to Romania. For more information on how to donate, you can visit their website at EnVision Europa.
Envision Europa is located in Rockford.