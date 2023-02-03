 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Children and adults still feeling the impacts of ongoing Adderall shortage

  • Updated
  • 0

Local impact of nationwide drug shortages

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Children and adults nationwide are still feeling the impacts of an ongoing Adderall shortage The Food and Drug Administration first announced in October.

Jerry Storm, Senior Vice President at OSF Healthcare Pharmacy Services says hospitals and retailers have been experiencing drug shortages since last April. 

“It's an inconvenience because it's a schedule to control substances so prescriptions need to be rewritten by the providers so it is very inconvenient to the patient,” Storm explains. 

According to the CDC, 6.1 million children ages 3 to 17 are diagnosed with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. Of that number, 42 percent rely on Adderall.

Storm says if your prescription is unavailable you can have your provider prescribe a different brand that can help with your symptoms. This is a common practice for multiple manufacturers. 

“If they write for a specific brand or manufacturer and that's not available, a pharmacist can't just switch to another manufacturer; it's going to have to be rewritten by the provider,” says Storm. 

Storm says the best thing to do to avoid a delay in your medication is to call around area  pharmacies ahead of time to see if it  is available  before your provider sends a prescription. 

For more than a decade, the American Society of Health System Pharmacists has been working with the FDA, along with legislators and other stakeholders in effort to combat drug shortages.

 

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you