Child taken to the hospital after UTV crash in rural Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS COUNTY (WREX) — Authorities say one child was taken to the hospital after a UTV accident in rural Jo Daviess County Friday night.
According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to N. Williams Rd. south of W. Clinton St. outside of Nora for an accident with injury just before midnight Friday night.
As deputies got to the scene, they learned that Jessica Lawson, 43 of Lena, was driving a Polaris Ranger on N. Williams Rd. with five passengers, all between the ages of 10 and 14.
Authorities say Lawson lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel going around a curve, causing it to overturn on the roadway.
One of the passengers was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says Lawson has been charged with Failure to Reduce Speed causing an Accident and Operating a Non-Highway Vehicle on a Roadway.
The crash remains under investigation.