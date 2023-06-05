Child hit by car dies after they chased a ball into the street

BELVIDERE, Ill. — A 7-year-old child dies after being hit by a car when they chased a ball into a street.
On Friday, June 3 around 2:33 p.m., both the Belvidere Police Department and Belvidere Fire Department responded to reports of a car crash in the 1700 block of 14th Avenue.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a 7-year-old child lying unconscious but still breathing after being hit by a car.
The officers determined that the child was chasing a ball into the street when a car headed northbound hit the child.
The child was taken to St. Anthony Hospital for treatment.
On June 5, the Belvidere Police Detective working the investigation confirmed that the child had died while speaking with the family over the phone.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Names of persons involved at not being released at this time.