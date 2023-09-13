Chickens and Roosters coming to Orangeville school grounds

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. — Chickens and Roosters will now become a big part in and outside the agricultural program at Orangeville High School.

The Village of Orangeville approved the Intergovernmental Agreement in August and Wednesday night the Board of Education finalized the agreement. which will last until 2027.

Early this year the Stephenson Co. Farm Bureau supplied the Ag. program with eggs, incubators and everything to watch eggs turn into chicks. Now those chicks are full grown chickens and live behind the high school. The process was to learn about growing chicks and then send the chickens off to a home after fully developing but now they are a part of the Bronco Family.

Over the summer months Kendahl Schlueter who runs the Ag. programs has been taking care of the chickens along with help from students Blake and Maddy. Right now there are currently six laying hens and a rooster that the upcoming Ag. class will take care of and learn about. One of the goals is to teach students about running a business with the chickens.

"Being able to understand the pros and cons of having a business, the pros and cons of working with livestock and live animals and seeing that what you do is actually going to affect how well things operate," said Ag. teacher Kendahl Schlueter. "Giving them the control or even the capability of knowing that they can do this and learning the things that we do in class it doesn't just go to waste."

The Ag. program is also expanding from the ground up with a new greenhouse and orchard. There is already a sweet corn plot that will expand in the coming years to allow for more vegetables and fruits to be grown. There is also talks to add a bee hive to pollinate and sell honey in the spring of 2024.

Schlueter started three years with the program and says it takes a lot of time and money but the community is incredible with their generosity.

"I love watching the kids interact with the alumni and the school board and being able to be a part of the community," said Schlueter. "We've done so much in about eight months and its just incredible to see how well and how advanced we've gotten in such a short time."