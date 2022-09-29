Chicagoland Residents Chase Affordable Homes In Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The competitive housing market has been difficult on many but homebuyers from the Chicagoland area are possibly seeing the worst of it.
13 WREX sat down with a local realtor who made the move herself from Elgin to Rockford back in the 90's when she was ready to buy a home for her family.
Now most of her clients are trying to do the exact same thing.
"A 100,000 dollar home here is the equivalent to a 350,000 home out there," explains Daisy Botti, a local managing realtor.
Skyrocketing home prices are driving residents out of the Chicagoland area and into Rockford.
"I have a lot of renters for example that live in the Humboldt Park area that they're getting pushed out of that area because the prices are going up so high. So now they have to merge out of there and a lot of them are coming up this way. Because even Elgin, even that area there is expensive so you almost have to go the Belvidere corrido this way to be able to get the price point," says Botti.
Daisy Botti has been a realtor for almost 20 years, with most of her clients being young families that are first time homebuyers.
Some of her clients mainly coming from areas like Elgin, Hanover Park, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville and Humboldt Park.
In 2020, 12,677 new residents moved to Winnebago-Boone county from other areas across the us.
Rockford has a 24% lower cost of living than the U.S average and in June, the average home cost $286,000 in Illinois but just $187,271 in Rockford.
Daisy hopes the future railway from Rockford to Chicago will incentivize even more commuters to make the move.
"Its the fact that you can sit back read the paper, drink your coffee and not have to deal with the I-90 traffic so I think that would help the Rockford area immensely because now you have these commuters, they can continue commuting," says Daisy.
Despite the long commute from Rockford to the Chicagoland area, Daisy says that's never stopped anyone from moving here, she's known some who've commuted for over 20 years.