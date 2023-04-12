 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Chicago, Rockford man arrested on attempted murder charge after investigation into downtown Rockford shooting

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD — A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting investigation into an incident that occurred April 6 in downtown Rockford.

Last Thursday, April 6 at approximately 12:00 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 300 block of East State Street for reports of a shooting victim inside of Jimmy John's.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his face.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Officers were told during their investigation that the victim was shot next to his car in a parking lot next to Jimmy John's where he then ran inside for help.

Rockford Police Violent Crimes and Gang Units identified 26-year-old Michael Blue as a suspect during a follow-up investigation.

On April 10, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized a warrant for Blue.

Blue was arrested on Tuesday, April 11 in the 10000 block of Monarch Road in Roscoe and taken to the County Jail.

While he was being arrested, Blue was found to have a large amount of cocaine.

Michael Blue, 26, Chicago/Rockford

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm

