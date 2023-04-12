Chicago, Rockford man arrested on attempted murder charge after investigation into downtown Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD — A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting investigation into an incident that occurred April 6 in downtown Rockford.
Last Thursday, April 6 at approximately 12:00 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 300 block of East State Street for reports of a shooting victim inside of Jimmy John's.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his face.
He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
Officers were told during their investigation that the victim was shot next to his car in a parking lot next to Jimmy John's where he then ran inside for help.
Rockford Police Violent Crimes and Gang Units identified 26-year-old Michael Blue as a suspect during a follow-up investigation.
On April 10, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized a warrant for Blue.
Blue was arrested on Tuesday, April 11 in the 10000 block of Monarch Road in Roscoe and taken to the County Jail.
While he was being arrested, Blue was found to have a large amount of cocaine.
Michael Blue, 26, Chicago/Rockford
Attempted Murder
Aggravated Battery with a Firearm
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm