Chicago man sentenced after string of retail store robberies including one in Cherry Valley

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in connection to a series of retail store robberies in Illinois and Indiana.
In 2016 and 2016, 25-year-old Chicago resident Christopher Taylor and his co-conspirators executed two violent robberies and one attempted robbery.
The group used firearms and pepper spray to scare store employees and security guards while stealing laptops, iPads, smart watches, and cell phones.
During the robberies, Taylor or his co-conspirators physically attacked and restrained the employees and security guards.
Taylor pleaded guilty in 2022 to robbery and attempted robbery charges.
After a hearing in federal court on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Philip Reinhard imposed the 10-year sentence.
Taylor admitted in a plea agreement that on August 5, 2016, he tried to rob a Best Buy store in Burbank, Illinois.
Taylor drove a stolen car to the store along with three co-conspirators.
The group sped away in the stolen car, crashing into multiple vehicles in the process.
On December 16, 20216, Taylor traveled with eight co-conspirators to the Cherry Valley Simply Mac store in Cherry Valley, Illinois.
Taylor's co-conspirators forced the employees to the back of the store, pepper-sprayed one of them, and stole two computers.
Taylor, waiting outside the store, punched an employee who was returning to the store as the robbery was happening, and then took the employee's cell phone.
On December 17, 2016, Taylor and his co-conspirators traveled to the Valparaiso Simply Mac store in Valparaiso, Indiana and entered the store with a gun.
The group disarmed a security guard, forced the employees and security guard to a back room, and tied them up with zip ties.
The group carried out $69,500 worth of stolen merchandise.