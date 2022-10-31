Chicago man charged for murder in Rockford's Auburn Manor apartment complex

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with First Degree Murder after Rockford Police Officers found 22-year-old David Austin suffering from gunshot wounds.
On October 29 around 12:20 p.m., Rockford Police responded to 4224 Auburn Street for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old David Austin suffering from a gunshot wound.
Life-saving measures were performed on Austin and he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Despite all medical efforts, Austin was pronounced dead on October 29 at 1:11 p.m.
“I would like to extend my condolences to the family in regards to the loss of their loved one,” says Chief Carla Redd.
“We recognize an arrest in this case does not soften the blow, but we hope this case can serve as an example to the community in regards to what can happen when we work together to rid our city of violence.”
On October 31, Austin's autopsy was completed and revealed that he had died from a gunshot wound.
Rockford Police Department Detectives conducted a follow up investigation and identified the suspect as 22-year-old Chicago resident Dushawn Stallworth.
Stallworth was taken into custody in the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane.
He is being charged with First Degree Murder.