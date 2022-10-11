Chicago law firm to file lawsuit against Rockford, RPS 205 after school resource officer allegedly body slams teenager

ROCKFORD (WREX) – A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Rockford Public School’s liaison officer, as well as the school district and city, in which a Chicago-area attorney claims a former Auburn High School student suffered severe physical and emotional injuries after being body slammed on a hallway floor.
Security camera footage provided to WBBM-TV in Chicago by The Law Offices of Al Hofled Jr. shows the student, who was a freshman at the time, get into an altercation with a staff member, which escalated.
According to Hofeld Jr.’s office, the school’s liaison officer, Bradley Lauer restrained the student and then slammed him into the floor. The law firm tells 13 WREX, the teenager suffered brain injuries, including a skull fracture.
In a press release provided to 13 Investigates, the victim’s family’s lawyer states the child has permanent brain damage, including personality and permanent deficits of in memory, language, and fine motor control. The attorney also claims the child is suffering from PTSD and his ADHD symptoms have worsened.
On Tuesday several parents and community members made their concerns heard to board members.
President of Women's March Rockford and RPS 205 parent Mel Champion voiced her anger about a 14-year-old allegedly being slammed in the Auburn High School hallway.
"A grown man body slam a student!? A 14-year year old baby!? What is that telling our children?" Chamption said. "Is that telling our children that domestic violence is wrong."
Community member Sky Gia Garcia went a step further, saying this action should prompt RPS to take school resource officers out of the district.
"Students should return home in the same condition they went to school in, not leaving school in a wheelchair," Garcia said. "This is unacceptable to me as a community member, and I am requesting the removal of all police officers from RPS 205."
RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett did send a statement saying the district can't comment on confidential student matters or pending or ongoing legal matters.
The family is asking the Winnebago County DA to review the video provided to WBBM-TV for possible prosecution of Lauer.
The law firm will host a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the lawsuit further.