Chicago Fire Department hosts turkey fryer demonstration

Chicago (WREX) — The Chicago Fire Department hosted a demonstration yesterday on how to properly deep fry a turkey.
The biggest point of the demonstration was to show the do's and don'ts when using a oil fryer this thanksgiving.
Officials from the fire department say to make sure when doing this that turkey is thawed. They also say to make sure that you do not over fill the fryer as well.
Those officials also say people need to be careful where they do their preparations for Thanksgiving when using a fryer.