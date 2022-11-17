 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Slick Spots on Roads Following a Burst of Snow...

A burst of snow pushing east of I-39 as of 1130 AM produced some
patchy pavement accumulation based off Rockford area webcams.
Motorists who plan to be driving through early afternoon should be
prepared to encounter patchy snow and slush on some roads,
particularly elevated and less traveled roadways. Slow down and
increase following distance.

Chicago Fire Department hosts turkey fryer demonstration

  • Updated
  • 0

Chicago (WREX) — The Chicago Fire Department hosted a demonstration yesterday on how to properly deep fry a turkey.

The biggest point of the demonstration was to show the do's and don'ts when using a oil fryer this thanksgiving.

Officials from the fire department say to make sure when doing this that turkey is thawed. They also say to make sure that you do not over fill the fryer as well.

Those officials also say people need to be careful where they do their preparations for Thanksgiving when using a fryer.

 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you