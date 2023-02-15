Chicago Bears officially purchase Arlington Heights property for proposed stadium

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions likely impact the morning and afternoon commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&