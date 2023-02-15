 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions likely impact the morning and afternoon commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Chicago Bears officially purchase Arlington Heights property for proposed stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE - Proposed Bears stadium

A rendering of a proposed Bears stadium in Arlington Heights.

 Rendering courtesy of Chicago Bears

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears officially own property in Arlington Heights to potentially build a stadium.

The football team announced Wednesday they closed on a purchase agreement for more than 300 acres in Arlington Heights where the Bears could build a new stadium in the future.

The team noted in a letter that the purchase decide one way or another if a new stadium will be built there at all.

Currently, the team is still leasing Soldier Field in Chicago through 2033, but the Bears could break that lease as soon as 2026 for a fee.

If the Bears go forward with building in Arlington Heights, the team says it will create 48,000 total jobs and 9,750 long-term jobs when the stadium is finished.

Read the whole letter sent by the team HERE.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you