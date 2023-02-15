Chicago Bears officially purchase Arlington Heights property for proposed stadium

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears officially own property in Arlington Heights to potentially build a stadium.
The football team announced Wednesday they closed on a purchase agreement for more than 300 acres in Arlington Heights where the Bears could build a new stadium in the future.
The team noted in a letter that the purchase decide one way or another if a new stadium will be built there at all.
Currently, the team is still leasing Soldier Field in Chicago through 2033, but the Bears could break that lease as soon as 2026 for a fee.
If the Bears go forward with building in Arlington Heights, the team says it will create 48,000 total jobs and 9,750 long-term jobs when the stadium is finished.
