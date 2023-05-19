Chicago Bears meet and greet with Rockford Youth football players

ROCKFORD — It was a special Friday night for multiple football fans and players as the Rockford Park District hosted a meet and greet session.
Chicago Bears players Dylan Cole and Josh Blackwell were in attendance ahead of Saturday mornings football training camp held each year.
There was multiple autographed memorabilia up for a silent auction but the highlight was meeting and speaking with the players.
Newly signed Linebacker Dylan Cole says he has been where the young players watching have been.
"I've been there before, I look at myself in the mirror and I don't think too much of myself but I know being in their situation in their shoes. It's a big deal," said Cole. "I'm just going to try to make an impact a positive impact on them."
Saturday, May 20 the football training camp will take place at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
The registration is full for this event.