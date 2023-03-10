CherryVale Mall Easter Bunny hosts visits through April 16

Spring is around the corner and so is the Easter Bunny!
Visit the CherryVale Mall's Easter Bunny Garden in the Lower Level, Center Court Friday, March 25 through Saturday, April 16.
Monday through Saturday, visiting times are from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, visiting times are from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Although not required for a visit, patrons are encouraged to make a reservation as timeslots are limited. Walk-ups are available as space permits.
Pet photo nights are March 28 and April 4 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
No personal cameras will be allowed.
Photo package pricing and reservations can be found online.