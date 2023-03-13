Cherry Valley's Perryville Road Bridge over I-39 closing March 20 for improvement projects

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that on Monday, March 20, the work on replacing the bridge carrying Perryville Road over Interstate 39 and U.S. 20/51 in Cherry Valley will begin.
The project is part of a $227 million multi-year project aimed to improve I-39 between the U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road.
The construction requires a closure of Perryville Road between Mill Road and Armer Drive.
There will be a marked detour that offers motorists two options: Harrison Avenue, Mulford Road and Linden Road, or Harrison Avenue and Mill Road.
Motorists should also expect occasional lane closures and traffic shifts on I-39 during construction.
The $7.9 million Perryville Road project will replace the existing bridge with a new structure that will make room for the widening of I-39 under the bridge.
The new bridge will also be wider than the existing structure. The project is expected to be done by December 1.
Motorists should allow for extra time for trips through the area or consider alternative routes.
Overall, the I-39 reconstruction project will improve interchange conditions, reduce roadway congestion, enhance safety and enable a better traffic flow with adjoining roadways.
The project includes:
- Rebuilding the U.S. 20 interchange
- Widening I-39 to three lanes plus an additional lane from the system interchange to Harrison Avenue
- Reconstructing 15 bridges including the U.S. 20 Kishwaukee River crossing and bridges at Perryville and Mulford Roads crossing I-39
- Converting the I-39/U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange from a full cloverleaf to a diverging diamond interchange
More information about this project can be found on IDOT's website.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve over 2,500 miles or highway and almost 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.
This program is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.