Cherry Valley Police respond to CherryVale mall for reports of threatening person

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. — At 11:47 a.m. on Friday, Cherry Valley police officers responded to a report of a threatening subject.

When officers arrived to the parking lot of CherryVale Mall, they were told the subject was in a gray Nissan car, threatened the complainant, and implied that he had a gun.

A gun was not seen, the offending car not found, and the original person who reported the incident did not remain on the scene to talk with police.

This is a developing story. Details will be posted as they become available.