Cherry Valley names new Chief of Police effective in March

CHERRY VALLEY — Village President David Schroeder announced on Friday the appointment of Todd Stockburger to serve as Chief of Police effective March 10, 2023.
Stockburger will take over the duties for Chief Roy Bethge who is retiring on March 10. Bethge has served Cherry Valley since July of 2021.
Stockburger has more than 24 years of law enforcement experience and more than 16 years of service as Chief of Police for the Village of Winnebago.
He worked as the 9-1-1 Division Administrator for the City of Rockford from 2020 to 2022 prior to joining Cherry Valley as their Deputy Chief of Police in 2022.
Stockburger earned a Master's degree in Administration of Justice and Security, a Bachelor's degree in Communications, and attended the FBI National Academy in 2005.
"I am honored and priviledged for this opportunity to serve Cherry Valley and collaborate with the dedicated officers of this department while also working with the members of the community to help build a safer community.
Chief Stockburger will officially assume the role on March 10.