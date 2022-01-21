 Skip to main content
Cherry Valley appoints new Village President

The Village appointed Dave Schroeder to serve as the new acting Village President on Tuesday.  

He served on the Village Board since 2009 and was selected by village trustees to fill the position after the resignation of former Village President Jim Claeyssen. He resigned to work as the Village Administrator.  

Jim E. Claeyssen previously served as Village President for more than 16 years, and 14 years as a Village Trustee for the Village of Cherry Valley.  

Dave Schroeder will serve as the Village President until the next general municipal election.  

