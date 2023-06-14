Chemtool allegedly ignored seven years of requests to install proper fire suppression system

ROCKTON — For two years, it's been known that Chemtool didn't have fire suppression equipment in the manufacturing area which caught fire in 2021, but now, new details show the company turned down years of advice from insurance companies and safety professionals.

Inspection shows Chemtool plant was not completely equipped or properly protected by sprinklers The Chemtool plant is still smoldering as the fire enters its fifth day, but a November inspection shows the plant was not fully covered by a sprinkler system and parts of it were not properly protected.

Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson says there's never been fire suppression in that part of the building for years.

"The history of that building, there has not been a fire suppression system in the manufacturing area as far as I know for many years," Wilson said.

However, Chemtool isn't legally required to outfit that area with fire suppression according to Wilson. He says county code only requires those systems on new construction, but Chemtool's building already stood before that new policy, meaning it was exempt.

That didn't stop several agencies from pleading their case to Chemtool for years. Chief Wilson says his department dreaded any call from the facility knowing it wasn't fully equipped to handle a fire.

"Did we recommend it? Absolutely we did," Wilson said. "...So we knew for a fact that if there was anything of significance there, it was going to be a big incident, and unfortunately it happened."

Court documents allege Wilson was far from the last person who warned Chemtool. FM Global, Lubrizol's insurer made recommendations every year from 2014 through 2020 to outfit the production area with a proper sprinkler system and Nelson Fire Protection echoed the same concerns, recommending each year between 2015 through 2020 that the full building be properly outfitted with fire suppression equipment.

Chemtool faces several civil lawsuits in both circuit and federal courts. 13 Investigates looked through federal filings which show plaintiffs are searching for anything and everything involved with the absent sprinkler system.