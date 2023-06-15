Cheap Trick cancels Summerfest performance June 22

On Thursday at 11:30, Summerfest, an annual music festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, posted on Facebook, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Cheap Trick will no longer be performing on 6/22."
Instead, the Festival announced Marcus King headlining June 22.
Marcus King will be singing at Old Settlers Days on Friday, June 16 in downtown Rockton.
Cheap Trick took to their own Facebook to express their condolences to fans.
No other details have been shared. This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.