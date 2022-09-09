Charles Street Road Construction

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- More than half a mile of roads on Charles Street will be remodeled into a new multiuse path as early as this fall.
Earlier this week the city gave more than 5-million dollars to the William Charles foundation to start construction. The money will pay for a complete re-do of Charles street between 28th street and Parkside Drive.
The project will also fix the sidewalks and road but while they're mainly used by students going to east high school -- nearby neighbors say the area has needed a facelift for years.
"We were driving down the road last night and we were bouncing really bad, and I said I can't wait for them to get this road fixed," said Doug Dailing, a resident in the area.
In a few weeks 3,500 feet of roadway will be removed and replaced as construction begins.
"I live right up the street and we are looking forward to it because when we come home it's really rough, said Dailing. Here at work it's probably going to be a little bit of an inconvenience for customers coming from the eastside but they will just find a different way to get here."
As a customer service representative for T&R hardware says he attended city meetings about the project agreeing to construction but especially in terms of safety.
"Everybody was like well it's going to get the traffic down which we were all happy about and we are hoping that they fix it to where it's safe for the high school kids."
Another resident who lives right next to Charles street has given up when trying to keep up with cleaning.
"There is a lot of debris, said Barbara Meiborg, who lives next to Charles street.
"They fill in the holes and then it ends up on the sidewalk and then in my yard, and it does not stay."
Repairs is expected to be around one year to complete, but Meiborg is aware that it will cause some inconveniences but will keep a neighborly attitude.
"Mine is not so bad because I can get out on broadway, but the guy next door, my neighbor, he can't. So I figured if he needs to he can park in my driveway while they are doing construction.
City Official, Timothy Hinkens, from the Department of Public Works said this project is used to benefit everyone who lives or uses the street in anyway, shape or form.
"It also will allow us now to put a ten foot multiuse path on the south side of that street, so within the existing constraints of what the old roadway footprint was so we are not taking any additional property."
Construction is expected to be completed in October 2023.