Charles Street construction set to begin April 3rd in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The area between 28th Street and Parkside Drive on Charles Street in Rockford is set to undergo a $5.5 million dollar update beginning April 3rd.
Rockford's City Engineer, Tim Hinkens, said the road improvements will go beyond just what drivers experience behind the wheel.
"Not only is it going to be more drive-able from a comfort standard but it's also going to be safer from pedestrians, bicyclist as well. They'll have a separated path. They'll have accessible sidewalk. They'll be signaling phrasing and more highly visible crosswalks to cross Charles Street, especially for school children who bike to school," said Hinkens.
Hinkens also told 13 WREX about the decision to completely close the road understanding that inconvenience is inevitable with construction.
An employee of U-Stor-It on Charles Street said they are nervous about what the construction may bring for them.
"We're fairly busy. People already have a hard time getting into our lot. I'm a little nervous it's going to be harder for them to get in," said Jaci Williams.
One business located in the area said they are going to be making changes due to the construction.
"For me it feels good but I know while the construction is happening business is going to be slow," said Carlos Brown. "We're an appointment-only location but by you guys doing the construction we're going to take walk-ins."
U-Stor-It said overall they are happy for the work to be completed.
"I'm really happy to see Rockford putting the effort into the streets because I'm so tired of just potholes getting patched and not fully fixed," said Williams.
The construction on Charles Street is set to begin April 3rd and will continue until August.