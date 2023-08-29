Charles Street construction continues to impact businesses with delays

ROCKFORD — Charles Street construction is continuing after facing delays.

This road work is a $5.5 million dollar project that started in the spring of this year. The construction includes closures stretching from 28th Street to Parkside Drive.

With the construction taking place for several months, effects on these businesses have continued to grow.

Carlos Brown owns a barber shop and said the impact of this construction extends beyond just his business.

"Our walk-in flow has slowed down tremendously. I lost a lot of clients due to the construction and just the way that had it all set up. There's many accidents. My son totaled a car around the corner because of lack of stop signs and yield signs so I took a lot of loses," Brown said.

Bill Hubbard is the manager of the Tri B Hardware And Supply store and said the impact of this closure are not just affecting him but those around the store as well.

"We're hoping that it opens as soon as possible because it is hurting business a little bit. Not just for us but all the other businesses around us," Hubbard said.

Arkadiusz Podczaski is the owner of the Polish deli on Charles Street. For his business, he had to think outside the box of how to drive foot traffic with the road work.

"We had to advertise on Facebook and on Instagram and different kind of bargain hunters and different stuff like that but we had to advertise twice as much because we had lower customers because the road was under construction," Podczaski said.

Hubbard said the communication from the city about the project has been minimal, but they are just continuing to look forward.

"They just sent an email is all they've really done to tell us a change in the date. Ad of course you don't see a lot of progress down here but I'm sure they are making progress it's just not as fast as we'd like," Hubbard said.

The project is now not set to finish until October 9th.