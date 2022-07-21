Charges against former Coroner Bill Hintz's wife dismissed

ROCKFORD (WREX) — All of the charges against Michelle Hintz, wife of the former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, have been dismissed.
Thursday morning, Michelle Hintz appeared in court in front of Judge Joe McGraw. The charges she was facing included forgery and theft.
On Wednesday, Bill Hintz pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing from the government and one charge of official misconduct.
He will serve 180 days in prison and be placed on probation for nearly six years for the two counts.
Nearly two years ago a criminal complaint was filled against Michelle Hintz which alleged she used the Winnebago County credit card issued to her husband for various unauthorized purchases.
The complaint outlines three different charges which happened between January 30th and February 2nd, 2020.