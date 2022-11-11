Changes in Temperature Mean Purchasing Carbon Monoxide Detectors to Reduce Risk of Exposure

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) -- As winter months approach, more people are looking to use their fireplaces and furnaces but run the possible risk of carbon monoxide exposure - a problem purchasing a detector can fix.
Kristopher Gay, Captain of Cherry Valley Fire Department, says the station receives calls on this topic far too often this time of year.
"We see a rise in carbon monoxide calls because those fireplaces and furnaces are operating for the first time for quite some time", Gay said.
Although signs of carbon monoxide come mostly from unkept fireplaces, they can also be seen from other kitchen appliances.
"A stove not burning properly or a gas stove that has aging parts, can also give off carbon monoxide," said Gay.
One way to prevent experiencing this is to keep up with things in your home, like your chimney, fireplaces and furnaces and buying carbon monoxide detectors at your local supermarkets like Home Depot or Walmart.
If you should encounter carbon monoxide, some symptoms to look for are red face, headaches and nausea. According to Gay, these are considered common flu symptoms but can be detrimental to your health if goes unnoticed.
"They call it the silent killer, because it's not something that you can smell, see or hear, so without a detector you would never know."
You should change your carbon monoxide detector battery every three to six months just like you do smoke detectors, or if plug them into an outlet if you have a non-battery operating one.